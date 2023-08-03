California ramps up wildfire prevention work

The Mesa Fire charred 350 acres, June 23, 2021, off state Route 76, about a mile west of Pala Temecula Road in Pala near Couser Canyon. The fire was fully contained by June 27. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

SACRAMENTO – California is scaling up work to prepare, prevent and mitigate the threat of wildfire – investing in more projects throughout the state to help protect underserved communities and stop wildfire in its tracks.

California continues to prepare communities against the devastating impacts of wildfires, with Governor Gavin Newsom announcing July 27 new investments that will ramp up defenses around homes, reduce overgrown vegetation, improve evacuation routes for rural communities and more.

The $113 million in new funding, made possible by the $52 billion California Climate Commit...