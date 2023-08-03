Come help with Perking up the Pico

Many trees line the Pico Promenade, including this jacaranda at the entrance on Fallbrook Street. Village News/Courtesy photo

The four-block path named The Pico Promenade connects north and south shopping areas in town. This tree lined path was planted by Save Our Forest (SOF) in 1997. Currently, it needs a big dose of TLC. Neglected in the past years, the three organizations who work to help with maintenance, Save Our Forest, Fallbrook Beautification Alliance and the Fallbrook Village Association, get support from San Diego County. The county helps by regularly removing major trash, debris, and other abuses of the pathway.

SOF hopes to find community support for a day of weeding Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 a.m. The e...