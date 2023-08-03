FPUD board approves $100,000 deposit to indemnify LAFCO

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The conditions of the decision by San Diego County’s Local Agency Formation Commission to approve the reorganization in which the Fallbrook Public Utility District and the Rainbow Municipal Water District would detach from the San Diego County Water Authority and join the Eastern Municipal Water District included that FPUD and Rainbow indemnify LAFCO in the event of a lawsuit, which has been threatened by the SDCWA.

FPUD’s July 24 board meeting included a 5-0 vote to approve an indemnification agreement with LAFCO and to provide an initial $100,000 dep...