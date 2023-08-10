FPUD awards contract to reline sewer main sections

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Nu-Line Technologies, LLC, has been selected to receive the Fallbrook Public Utility District contract to reline nearly 2,000 linear feet of FPUD sewer main.

FPUD’s board voted 5-0 July 24 to award Nu-Line Technologies, which is based in Vista, a $152,852 contract. The work will perform trenchless restoration of existing mainline to like-new condition on approximately 1,806 linear feet of six-inch gravity sewer main and 960 linear feet of 12-inch gravity sewer main.

FPUD’s capital improvement program includes the strategic replacement of aging infrastru...