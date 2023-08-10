Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

FPUD awards contract to reline sewer main sections

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/9/2023 at 7:33pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Nu-Line Technologies, LLC, has been selected to receive the Fallbrook Public Utility District contract to reline nearly 2,000 linear feet of FPUD sewer main.

FPUD’s board voted 5-0 July 24 to award Nu-Line Technologies, which is based in Vista, a $152,852 contract. The work will perform trenchless restoration of existing mainline to like-new condition on approximately 1,806 linear feet of six-inch gravity sewer main and 960 linear feet of 12-inch gravity sewer main.

FPUD’s capital improvement program includes the strategic replacement of aging infrastru...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023