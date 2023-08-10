San Diego 2023 tax roll hits record high $727B

County sees 11th straight year of record high growth, record high savings

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Assessor, Jordan Z. Marks, certified the 2023 assessed value roll of all taxable property with a record-setting high of $727.48 billion, reflecting a 7.12% increase, or $48.3 billion, over the previous year. The 2023 assessment roll reflected unprecedented property tax savings of over $275 million for San Diego homeowners, disabled veterans, small businesses and charitable organizations. It is the 11th straight year the county assessor’s office has delivered record high revenue for key government services and record high property tax savings making San Diego...