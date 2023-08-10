$543,171 in potential refunds available; deadline to file claim is Sept. 21 

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The countdown has started! Everyone is invited to go online to find out if they are owed part of $543,171 in unclaimed money before it is rolled into the County General Fund.

“If you have done business with the county in the last three years, including paying property taxes, you could be on the Unclaimed Monies list,” said San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister July 28.

Each year the Treasurer-Tax Collector and other county departments have thousands of dollars that are owed to taxpayers. This usually results from warrants/checks that are...