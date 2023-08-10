Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By San Diego Humane Society 

UPDATE San Diego Humane Society (Day 1 in Maui)

 
Last updated 8/16/2023 at 12:02pm

San Diego Humane Society image

Statement from San Diego Humane Society on August 15th, 2023 at 8:34 PM,

"Day 1 in #Maui: Our Emergency Response Team is working to rescue animals in the field, alongside other emergency responders, including

@VWB_VSF [Vets without Borders]. Today, they brought 12 dogs who were left behind after the #LahainaFires to safety. #Lahaina #MauiFires"

Statement from San Diego Humane Society on August 15th, 2023 at 3:09 PM,

"Day 1 in #Maui: After initial treatment at a #Lahaina veterinary station, this cat with burn injuries also needs transport to a vet outside the black area by our Emergency...



