Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Paredes to play water polo at Cal State Fullerton

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/9/2023 at 7:52pm

After graduating from Fallbrook High School, Francisco Paredes is set to continue his water polo career at Cal State University Fullerton. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Francisco Paredes, who competed in water polo and swimming before graduating from Fallbrook High School in June, will continue his water polo career at Cal State University Fullerton.

"It's really a great opportunity. I'm really excited to play at the next level and go from there," Paredes said.

"So happy for him that he's playing at the next level," said Bill Richardson, who was Paredes' water polo coach at Fallbrook High School.

Paredes was also considering Mount St. Mary's, Biola University, Whittier College, Long Island University in New York and Mercyh...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023