Paredes to play water polo at Cal State Fullerton

After graduating from Fallbrook High School, Francisco Paredes is set to continue his water polo career at Cal State University Fullerton. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Francisco Paredes, who competed in water polo and swimming before graduating from Fallbrook High School in June, will continue his water polo career at Cal State University Fullerton.

"It's really a great opportunity. I'm really excited to play at the next level and go from there," Paredes said.

"So happy for him that he's playing at the next level," said Bill Richardson, who was Paredes' water polo coach at Fallbrook High School.

Paredes was also considering Mount St. Mary's, Biola University, Whittier College, Long Island University in New York and Mercyh...