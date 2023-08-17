Kids say the funniest things

Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus, 5, over the years. Submitted by their mother, Kathy Custer.

When Jameson was 3, he put a toy screw driver on his mother’s arm and began to twist it...

Jameson: “Mom you’re all screwed up.”

***

(With a french fry still firmly stuck up Seamus’s right nostril, we entered the waiting room of the second ER for the day. While standing in line to check in, Seamus, age 2, repeatedly expressed his enthusiasm for wanting to sit in their big chairs. There were only five patients spread throughout the 75-chair waiting room. We finished checking in)...