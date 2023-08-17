Five tips for saving money at thrift shops

It’s time to dust off those treasure-hunting skills, get frugal and save some money for National Thrift Shop Day Aug. 17.

According to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback, a cash back site, 83% of Americans would consider buying refurbished or used items in order to save money.

The survey polled a cross-section of 2,041 adults, aged 18 and over.

To many people, thrifting is more than just second-hand shopping, it’s a lifestyle — 68% of Americans shop at thrift stores. This trend isn’t going out of style anytime soon; it’s better for the environment and for everyone's wallets!...