Theater talk: 'Evita'

Tamara Rodriguez waits for partner Sebastian Montenegro to lead her into their first Argentine Tango in "Evita" at The Cygnet Theater in Old Town San Diego. Village News/Mark Holmes photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Estupendo! Fantastico! Director Sean Murray's authentic approach to detail in "Evita" includes a mostly Latin cast, historic footage and it's delivered with a solid Spanish dialect. It feels right.

When most people cannot recall the names of America's first ladies, they are familiar with the legend of an obscure woman from the Argentine pampas thanks to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Had it not been for them, history would have overlooked her as an upstart trollop from the Argentine plains. That said, 70 years after her death, s...