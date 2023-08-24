Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Theater talk: 'Evita'

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/23/2023 at 3:23pm

Tamara Rodriguez waits for partner Sebastian Montenegro to lead her into their first Argentine Tango in "Evita" at The Cygnet Theater in Old Town San Diego. Village News/Mark Holmes photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Estupendo! Fantastico! Director Sean Murray's authentic approach to detail in "Evita" includes a mostly Latin cast, historic footage and it's delivered with a solid Spanish dialect. It feels right.

When most people cannot recall the names of America's first ladies, they are familiar with the legend of an obscure woman from the Argentine pampas thanks to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Had it not been for them, history would have overlooked her as an upstart trollop from the Argentine plains. That said, 70 years after her death, s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023