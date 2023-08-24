FGMS booth takes advantage of county fair theme

The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society took advantage of the theme, "Get Out There" that emphasized the outdoors, with their booth at the 2023 San Diego County Fair. Village News/Courtesy photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The theme of the 2023 San Diego County Fair was "Get Out There," which emphasized the outdoors. That is also a major component of the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society, so the FGMS booth took advantage of this year's fair theme.

"That's the whole reason this group of like-minded individuals got together," said Elizabeth Cheathem, who created the booth display.

The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization which was chartered in 1957. The FGMS mission statement is to promote the study and appreciation of mineralogy,...