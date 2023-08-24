Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Cinnamon, the versatile spice that makes everything nice
Last updated 8/23/2023 at 3:46pm
Dr. Megan Johnson McCullough
Special to the Village News
Cinnamon is a spice from the bark of certain trees. The strips from the bark roll up into cinnamon sticks. The sticks can then be used or ground up. The smell comes from the oily part of this spice, called cinnamaldehyde. It's a nice addition to foods and has an aroma many enjoy. Sprinkled on toast, a little on a latte or the smell of a candle, cinnamon is a popular additive. There are two types: ceylon is deemed "true" cinnamon, and cassia is more commonly used.
This spice was used by the Romans in their wine. The Greeks used it...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)