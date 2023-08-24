Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Cinnamon, the versatile spice that makes everything nice

Cinnamon is a versatile spice used in many different cuisines with many uses and health benefits. Village News/Courtesy photo

Dr. Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

Cinnamon is a spice from the bark of certain trees. The strips from the bark roll up into cinnamon sticks. The sticks can then be used or ground up. The smell comes from the oily part of this spice, called cinnamaldehyde. It's a nice addition to foods and has an aroma many enjoy. Sprinkled on toast, a little on a latte or the smell of a candle, cinnamon is a popular additive. There are two types: ceylon is deemed "true" cinnamon, and cassia is more commonly used.

This spice was used by the Romans in their wine. The Greeks used it...