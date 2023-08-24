Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Cinnamon, the versatile spice that makes everything nice

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/23/2023 at 3:46pm

Cinnamon is a versatile spice used in many different cuisines with many uses and health benefits. Village News/Courtesy photo

Dr. Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

Cinnamon is a spice from the bark of certain trees. The strips from the bark roll up into cinnamon sticks. The sticks can then be used or ground up. The smell comes from the oily part of this spice, called cinnamaldehyde. It's a nice addition to foods and has an aroma many enjoy. Sprinkled on toast, a little on a latte or the smell of a candle, cinnamon is a popular additive. There are two types: ceylon is deemed "true" cinnamon, and cassia is more commonly used.

This spice was used by the Romans in their wine. The Greeks used it...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023