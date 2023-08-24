Senior center offers ballroom line dancing

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Center will offer a beginning Ballroom Line Dance class starting Sept. 5. These classes provide a completely different kind of mental and physical exercise that will bring new life to seniors’ old bones. Whether one is 50 or 80, man or woman, they will notice improvements in a few short weeks.

The classes are every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. The Tuesday class is for one hour. The Thursday class is a half hour. The previous beginning classes have been very successful, with many participants going on to continue dancing in the advanced class.

Ther...