Vote to switch wholesalers will be on Nov. 7 ballot

FALLBROOK — Fallbrook Public Utility District (FPUD) and Rainbow customers will have the opportunity to vote in the Nov. 7, 2023 election to consider switching water wholesalers, leaving the San Diego County Water Authority and instead purchasing water from Eastern Municipal Water District.

The district board called the election after receiving approval from the San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) to proceed.

LAFCO voted in July to let our agencies detach from the Authority. Now it is up to the voters of FPUD and Rainbow to make the final decision. FPUD and Rainbow boards...