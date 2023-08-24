Wealthlynk is ready to provide financial services

FALLBROOK - Scott Weber and Julia Routh cumulatively have over 38 years in the financial sector. They recently decided to part ways with a local bank in Fallbrook and start their wealth planning business, Wealthlynk, so that they are able to do more planning with their clients. They are eager to provide comprehensive financial services to the community.

Weber and Routh said they believe in a holistic approach to finances, making the plan very unique to each individual. They can help develop personalized investment strategies, ensure comfortable retirement and come up with many tailored wea...