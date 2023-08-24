Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Wealthlynk is ready to provide financial services

 
Last updated 8/23/2023 at 3:21pm

Scott Weber and Julia Routh have opened a wealth planning business, Wealthlynk, in Fallbrook. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK - Scott Weber and Julia Routh cumulatively have over 38 years in the financial sector. They recently decided to part ways with a local bank in Fallbrook and start their wealth planning business, Wealthlynk, so that they are able to do more planning with their clients. They are eager to provide comprehensive financial services to the community.

Weber and Routh said they believe in a holistic approach to finances, making the plan very unique to each individual. They can help develop personalized investment strategies, ensure comfortable retirement and come up with many tailored wea...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

