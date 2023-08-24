GSA doubles number of pedestrian booths at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

Six additional lanes increase inspection capacity and ease wait times

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announces the completion of the pedestrian processing area for entry into the United States. Northbound pedestrian inspection booths were added as part of the expansion project at the Otay Mesa Land Port of Entry (LPOE) in San Diego.

The project doubled the number of pedestrian inspection booths from six to 12 and was part of the larger $134 million port modernization and expansion project. The significant increase in pedestrian inspection capacity will not only support the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border...