Tri-tip dinners start this Friday

 
Last updated 8/31/2023 at 11:57am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School FFA students are once again hosting their famous Tri-Tip BBQ dinners before all home football games. This will be the 24th year of serving these delicious dinners.

Dinner will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Agriculture department, which is located at the east end of the football field. The first home game and dinner is Friday, Sept. 1.

Each meal includes tri-tip, beans, salad, dinner roll and a drink. The price for each dinner is $15. Call the Ag department at 760-723-6300 ext. 2508 for more information or just show up.

This is a fund-raiser for FF...



