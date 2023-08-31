Tri-tip dinners start this Friday
Last updated 8/31/2023 at 11:57am
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School FFA students are once again hosting their famous Tri-Tip BBQ dinners before all home football games. This will be the 24th year of serving these delicious dinners.
Dinner will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Agriculture department, which is located at the east end of the football field. The first home game and dinner is Friday, Sept. 1.
Each meal includes tri-tip, beans, salad, dinner roll and a drink. The price for each dinner is $15. Call the Ag department at 760-723-6300 ext. 2508 for more information or just show up.
This is a fund-raiser for FF...
