Theatre Talk for September

Ready for live theater? 13 'localish' shows to see

Downtown at the Civic Theatre on 3rd Ave. and B streets, Broadway San Diego is bringing back one of its biggest sell outs, "The Book of Mormon." It arrives Sept. 19 and plays to the 24th. Parking can be purchased at the WFB garage just a few blocks away. For tickets, go to https://www.broadwaysd.com/.

When a free weekend presents itself, check out the California Center for the Arts at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. Coming up is the sparking duo of Paul Tseng and Dan Yu for a fun evening out, coming Nov. 12. For tickets, call 858-232-2990 or visit https://artcenter.org/.

The Cygnet...