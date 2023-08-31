Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to The Village News 

Theatre Talk for September

Ready for live theater? 13 'localish' shows to see

 
Last updated 8/31/2023

San Diego Musical Theatre's upcoming production of "The Addams Family" will run from Sept. 29 to Oct. 29. Village News/Mark Holmes photo

Downtown at the Civic Theatre on 3rd Ave. and B streets, Broadway San Diego is bringing back one of its biggest sell outs, "The Book of Mormon." It arrives Sept. 19 and plays to the 24th. Parking can be purchased at the WFB garage just a few blocks away. For tickets, go to https://www.broadwaysd.com/.

When a free weekend presents itself, check out the California Center for the Arts at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. Coming up is the sparking duo of Paul Tseng and Dan Yu for a fun evening out, coming Nov. 12. For tickets, call 858-232-2990 or visit https://artcenter.org/.

For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

