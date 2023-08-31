How to care for roses in higher temps
Last updated 8/31/2023 at 1:24pm
Frank Brines
ARS Master Rosarian
I checked the weather projections and learned that temperatures in the Temecula Valley for the first week of September are in the mid-80s. The higher-than-normal humidity (due to warmer ocean water temperatures) will make it feel warmer. All in all, temperatures are trending higher in the last five years.
The deluge from Tropical Storm Hilary will help recharge our soils, but please stay alert to the water status of your roses as the month progresses, and continue to do so until cooler weather.
If you're using drip irrigation, run your system in the early...
Reader Comments(0)