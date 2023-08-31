How to care for roses in higher temps

Black Spot is a problem in the rose garden that may appear as a result of high temps and humidity (indicated by yellow leaves with usually round-shaped black spots). Village News/Courtesy photo

Frank Brines

ARS Master Rosarian

I checked the weather projections and learned that temperatures in the Temecula Valley for the first week of September are in the mid-80s. The higher-than-normal humidity (due to warmer ocean water temperatures) will make it feel warmer. All in all, temperatures are trending higher in the last five years.

The deluge from Tropical Storm Hilary will help recharge our soils, but please stay alert to the water status of your roses as the month progresses, and continue to do so until cooler weather.

If you're using drip irrigation, run your system in the early...