Tree bark is the skin of a tree

Roger Boddaert

Special to the Village News

Bark, the outer layer of a tree's protective shield, wards off extreme heat, cold and sunlight and is similar in many ways to our own skin. It is essential for a tree's survival, health and growth. Bark, found in the cambium layer of a tree, plays many roles in the life of a tree.

There are two key systems, the phloem section which carries the sugars and starches from the leaves through the photosystems process and is part of the tree's live plumbing system. The xylem portion takes out nutrients and water from the soil through its roots and aids i...