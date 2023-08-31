Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FPUD approves Vactor truck purchase

 
Last updated 8/31/2023 at 11:54am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Public Utility District will be purchasing a new Vactor truck to drain FPUD sewers.

A 4-0 FPUD board vote Aug. 21, with Charley Wolk absent, approved the $389,770.54 purchase of a Vactor Manufacturing truck from Haaker Equipment Company. FPUD will acquire a 2024 Vactor Impact Combination Machine mounted on a 2024 Freightliner M2106 frame.

“It’s there for basically flushing out the sewer system,” said FPUD general manager Jack Bebee.

FPUD uses Vactor trucks for routine sewer main cleaning, maintenance, sewer main repairs and clearing a se...



