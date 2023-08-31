Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SDRFF awards over $120,000 to 18 local FSCs

 
Last updated 8/31/2023 at 1:50pm



FALLBROOK – The San Diego Regional Fire Foundation (SDRFF) awarded $123,610 in grants May 31 to 18 local Fire Safe Councils (FSCs) funding the critical work they do.

San Diego County has more FSCs than any county in California. FSCs play a crucial role in keeping our region safe from wildfires. FSCs are volunteers, "boots on the ground," that provide community-based support to reduce both the number and severity of wildfires. They do this by clearing vegetation and chipping, which creates defensible space around homes, businesses, roadsides and other high fire risk areas.

FSCs also hold...



