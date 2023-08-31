Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Hilborn to dance at Vanguard

 
Last updated 8/31/2023 at 11:35am

Rayana Hilborn has received a partial dance scholarship at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa and is excited to be a part of Vanguard's dance program. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Rayana Hilborn has received a partial dance scholarship at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa.

"I'm super excited to be at Vanguard," Hilborn said.

"The dance program seems like it's really a family," Hilborn said. "I'm excited to continue dance."

Jessica Van Eik was the Fallbrook High School dance instructor for Hilborn's final semester. "It's great to see her continue her passion for dance, and she'll be a great addition," Van Eik said.

"She's a well-trained dancer with great technique," Van Eik said. "She's trained in many genres."

Hilborn was a ballerina...



