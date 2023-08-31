Warrior gridders overcome early penalties to defeat Lions

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School's football team had 369 yards of total offense in the Warriors' 31-17 win Aug. 25 at Linfield Christian, but some of those yards were necessary to overcome penalties against the Warriors.

"There were a lot of flags early in the game going in both directions," said Fallbrook head coach Ross Johnson.

That included four false start penalties against Fallbrook. "We did a really good job of overcoming it," Johnson said. "That was good to see."

Linfield took advantage of broken Fallbrook defensive coverage to score two touchdowns, but the Li...