Warrior gridders overcome early penalties to defeat Lions
Last updated 8/31/2023 at 11:37am
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Fallbrook High School's football team had 369 yards of total offense in the Warriors' 31-17 win Aug. 25 at Linfield Christian, but some of those yards were necessary to overcome penalties against the Warriors.
"There were a lot of flags early in the game going in both directions," said Fallbrook head coach Ross Johnson.
That included four false start penalties against Fallbrook. "We did a really good job of overcoming it," Johnson said. "That was good to see."
Linfield took advantage of broken Fallbrook defensive coverage to score two touchdowns, but the Li...
