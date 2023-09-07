$500,000+ county unclaimed refund list is released

Deadline to file claim is Sept. 21, 2023

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister is reminding San Diegans to go online now to find out if they are owed part of $543,171 in unclaimed money before it is rolled into the County General Fund.

“Summer’s winding down and the holidays will be here before we know it; I’m sure people can use extra money,” McAllister said. “If you have done business with the county in the last three years, including paying property taxes, you could be on the Unclaimed Monies list.”

Each year, the Treasurer-Tax Collector and other county departments have thousands o...