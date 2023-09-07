Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

California Music Hall Of Fame announces current class of inductees and awards ceremony

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/6/2023 at 5:05pm



TEMECULA – The California Music Hall of Fame is honored to announce its current class of inductees. The induction event, to be held on Sept. 23, in Temecula, will be hosted by the legendary Wink Martindale.

This year’s class of inductees features a diverse group of music legends and collaborators and includes Bobby Kimball (frontman for the band Toto), Frank Garcia and Cannibal & The Headhunters, Jason Scheff (Chicago), BJ Thomas, Laurence Juber (Wings), Jimi Sohn (“Gloria”), Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), Shotgun Tom Kelly (Sirius Radio DJ) , Dennis Tufano (The Bucking...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023