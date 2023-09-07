California Music Hall Of Fame announces current class of inductees and awards ceremony

TEMECULA – The California Music Hall of Fame is honored to announce its current class of inductees. The induction event, to be held on Sept. 23, in Temecula, will be hosted by the legendary Wink Martindale.

This year’s class of inductees features a diverse group of music legends and collaborators and includes Bobby Kimball (frontman for the band Toto), Frank Garcia and Cannibal & The Headhunters, Jason Scheff (Chicago), BJ Thomas, Laurence Juber (Wings), Jimi Sohn (“Gloria”), Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), Shotgun Tom Kelly (Sirius Radio DJ) , Dennis Tufano (The Bucking...