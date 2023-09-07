Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

ILACSD to host 39th annual Coastal Cleanup Day

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/6/2023 at 5:43pm



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – International Coastal Cleanup Day returns to San Diego County for its 39th edition on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD) is the San Diego host for the international coastal cleanup and will be joining many U.S. states, territories, and more than 150 countries across the world.

The annual event brings together thousands of San Diegans to preserve the health of over 100 local parks, beaches, creeks, and oceans. Individuals, friends and family, and corporate teams are encouraged to volunteer.

The cleanup sites include Rainbow Count...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023