ILACSD to host 39th annual Coastal Cleanup Day

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – International Coastal Cleanup Day returns to San Diego County for its 39th edition on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD) is the San Diego host for the international coastal cleanup and will be joining many U.S. states, territories, and more than 150 countries across the world.

The annual event brings together thousands of San Diegans to preserve the health of over 100 local parks, beaches, creeks, and oceans. Individuals, friends and family, and corporate teams are encouraged to volunteer.

The cleanup sites include Rainbow Count...