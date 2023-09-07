Peace given Vallecitos principal title

Last updated 9/6/2023 at 4:08pm

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Michelle Peace is now the principal of Vallecitos Elementary School.

Peace had been the school’s assistant principal during the 2022-23 school year. A 4-0 Vallecitos School District vote Aug. 1, with one vacant seat, approved a one-year contract for Peace as the school’s principal.

“I’m excited to have her,” said Vallecitos Superintendent and Chief Business Officer Meliton Sanchez.

Maritza Koeppen was the Vallecitos School District superintendent and Vallecitos Elementary School principal from January 2018 until Aug. 5, 2022. That was the effectiv...