Local women attend Soroptimist convention in Dublin

 
Last updated 9/6/2023 at 3:27pm

The Soroptimists from the Vista club attending the Dublin Convention include, from left, Jennifer Luz-Olson, Thoralinda Soyland, Karen Thompson, Runa Gunnars, Elizabeth Freed, and Sherry Luz. Also present but not in photo was Pat Origlieri. Village News/Courtesy photo

VISTA – Members of Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland attended the Soroptimist International quadrennial International Convention in Dublin, Ireland during the last week in July.

The women had the opportunity to share ideas and strategies and attend workshops with Soroptimists from around the world. Topics included: Good health and well-being – SI Africa Federation; Quality education – SI of the Americas; Gender equality – SI Europe; Women leading the way on climate change – SI Southeast Asia Pacific. Over 1,700 Soroptimists attended the Convention.

Foun...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

