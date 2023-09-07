Local women attend Soroptimist convention in Dublin
VISTA – Members of Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland attended the Soroptimist International quadrennial International Convention in Dublin, Ireland during the last week in July.
The women had the opportunity to share ideas and strategies and attend workshops with Soroptimists from around the world. Topics included: Good health and well-being – SI Africa Federation; Quality education – SI of the Americas; Gender equality – SI Europe; Women leading the way on climate change – SI Southeast Asia Pacific. Over 1,700 Soroptimists attended the Convention.
