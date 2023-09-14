Bonsall Unified honors heroes

BONSALL – In two uplifting events commemorating the sacrifices on 9/11, Bonsall Unified School District recognized local heroes in its community. On Saturday, Sept. 9, the first annual Patriot’s Day Bicycle Parade took place at Bonsall Elementary School.

First responders, members of the military, medical professionals, and educators were on hand to cheer the kids on as they peddled around the school’s track on red, white, and blue festooned bikes and trikes.

Bonsall Elementary students Hunter Haunstein and Mia Wettstead emceed the event and delivered a moving speech respectively. The...