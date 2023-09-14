Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Chorale starts rehearsals

 
Last updated 9/13/2023 at 6:24pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale has begun rehearsing for its annual holiday event. Anyone interested in singing with them is invited to come to a rehearsal as they begin preparations for the Christmas Concert, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9 at SonRise Christian Fellowship.

Rehearsals are held on Tuesday evenings from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at SonRise, 463 S Stage Coach Lane. On their first night, new singers are asked to arrive early at 6 p.m. to get situated with music, etc.

The chorale looks forward to singing Christmas music together under the direction of Denny Lang with accompanist Patty...



