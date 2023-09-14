Pala Casino presents Here Come the Mummies Oct. 6

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to present funk-rock band, Here Come the Mummies, Friday, Oct. 6, performing live indoors at the Events Center. The show will start at 8 p.m. Tickets prices are on sale now at the Pala Box Office, www.palacasino.com, or www.etix.com.

Here Come the Mummies is an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5000-year-old Egyptian Mummies with a one-track mind. Their "Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave" is sure to get the audience into them (and possibly vice versa).

Since their discovery, HCTM has been direct support for P-Funk, Al Green, Mavis Staples, KC and...