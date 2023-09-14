Fallbrook's puzzle man pieces together life's twists and turns
Last updated 9/13/2023 at 6:12pm
Tim O'Leary
Special to the Village News
There's a man in Fallbrook who pieces together life's puzzles, one at a time, patiently, painstakingly. He starts at the corners, moves to the edges and then plunges into a core filled with a myriad of colors, shapes and sizes.
Come now, dear reader, as I introduce you to Dan "the Puzzle Man" Klemple. He's my new friend and the mind and hands who assembled a 750-piece picture puzzle for me. It is a photograph of Santorini, a magical, mystical Greek island that I visited twice with my wife of 21 years.
My wife, Margaret, is now in a dementia facili...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)