Fallbrook's puzzle man pieces together life's twists and turns

Dan Klemple is color-blind so he looks for shapes rather than colors when putting puzzles together.

Tim O'Leary

Special to the Village News

There's a man in Fallbrook who pieces together life's puzzles, one at a time, patiently, painstakingly. He starts at the corners, moves to the edges and then plunges into a core filled with a myriad of colors, shapes and sizes.

Come now, dear reader, as I introduce you to Dan "the Puzzle Man" Klemple. He's my new friend and the mind and hands who assembled a 750-piece picture puzzle for me. It is a photograph of Santorini, a magical, mystical Greek island that I visited twice with my wife of 21 years.

My wife, Margaret, is now in a dementia facili...