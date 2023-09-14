Commercial fire contained in Rainbow

Kendall Farms experienced a fire Tuesday, Sept 5, at their main facility in Rainbow; coordination with the fire department led to full containment.

By North County Fire Protection District

North County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire in the area of the 4200 block of White Lilac Road in Rainbow on Sept. 5, at 12:17 p.m.

NCFPD crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved warehouse fire that had extended into a nearby office connected to the warehouse. Due to the aggressive well-coordinated fire attack, firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to those two structures. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"There were no injuries," said NCFPD PIO John Choi who thanked...