Median price of single-family homes crosses $1 million in San Diego County

City News Service

SAN DIEGO – The median price of a single-family home passed $1 million in August and attached properties also set a high-water mark, the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors announced Sept. 11.

The SDAR used data collected on the San Diego Multiple Listing Service to find the median price increased to $1,025,000, despite what the association is calling `”some of the slowest home sale numbers in recent history.'' The August numbers are up 3% over July and a whopping 13.5% higher than one year ago.

Additionally, attached home prices – such as condominiums...