Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Someone dumps their yacht downtown

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/13/2023 at 6:28pm

A boat sits abandoned on Alvarado Street near Pico, just west of Main Avenue. Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo

Julie Reeder

On Aug. 31, people downtown noticed something new on the corner of West Alvarado and Pico Street. I feel like it takes a special kind of a person to dump their couch or a washing machine or some old mattresses or tires, but what kind of a person dumps their boat?

Someone has dumped a boat, still on the trailer. First, of course, they removed all the identifying information. I guess we can be thankful it was left on the trailer at least. It could have been worse if it was just left on the street.

Village News called the California Highway Patrol, thinking they would be the rig...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023