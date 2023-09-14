Someone dumps their yacht downtown

Julie Reeder

On Aug. 31, people downtown noticed something new on the corner of West Alvarado and Pico Street. I feel like it takes a special kind of a person to dump their couch or a washing machine or some old mattresses or tires, but what kind of a person dumps their boat?

Someone has dumped a boat, still on the trailer. First, of course, they removed all the identifying information. I guess we can be thankful it was left on the trailer at least. It could have been worse if it was just left on the street.

Village News called the California Highway Patrol, thinking they would be the rig...