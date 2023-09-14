Tax Collector explains county finances

San Diego County Tax Collector Dan McAllister talks about property taxes and where the money goes at the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society Museum, Sept. 6. Village News/Lucette Moramarco photo

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

San Diego County Tax Collector Dan McAllister visited Fallbrook Wednesday, Sept. 6 to give residents an update on the county's financial status, in the conference room at the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society Museum.

McAllister said there have been interesting changes in the last few years. More taxes are being paid, so there is more revenue from property taxes. For the last six to seven years, (except for 2020 because of Covid), 99% of property taxes has been collected each year with less than 1% late payments.

This year, his office sent out 45,000 rem...