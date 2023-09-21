FARE and CVS partner for The Teal Pumpkin Project, bringing safe and inclusive offerings to food allergy community

MCLEAN, VA — FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education), the nation’s leading non-profit organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and largest private funder of food allergy research, and CVS Pharmacy, part of the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness division of CVS Health, one of America’s most trusted health care solutions brands, have again joined forces to promote food allergy inclusivity during major holidays and observances throughout the year. Starting with FARE’s Teal Pumpkin Project this Halloween season, CVS Pharmacy is offering convenient and affordable food-allergy safe items...