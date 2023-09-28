Football boosters recognize their sponsors

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Football Boosters Inc, a local 501c3 responsible for raising funds for items needed by Fallbrook High School football teams, appreciates the businesses that sponsor their organization. The coaching staff determines the needs for each season.

Last year (the 2022 season), the FFB raised funds towards the purchase of new uniforms for the varsity team, which were purchased this 2023 season. This year, the charity is fundraising to help purchase new work out equipment for the weight room.

Laura Cherevchenko, FFB fundraiser, said, "So far, this 2023 season, we have h...