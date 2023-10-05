Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Mission Theater turns 75

 
Last updated 10/5/2023 at 7:55pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

TOP PHOTO - In the early days of moving pictures, people sat at individual viewers, paying five cents each. BOTTOM PHOTO - The first theater in Fallbrook was built on an empty lot on Hawthorne Street, a large concrete two-story building with 300 seats.

FALLBROOK – On Oct. 7, Fallbrook Mission Theater will celebrate 75 years being in the heart of Fallbrook. Since 1948, the Mission Theater has been an integral part of downtown Fallbrook and has been a place for entertainment and creating memories for the community.

The motion picture theater has had a certain place in the heart of America and American history.

One of the first moving pictures shown to a public audience was in 1895. It lasted 46 seconds and showed workers leaving a factory.

It was so successful that, a year later, it was followed by "Arrival of a Train at a Train Station."...



