FUESD schools celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Last updated 10/12/2023 at 9:35pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD) has announced that it is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. FUESD schools have been abuzz with activities that honor and recognize the rich and diverse contributions of the Latino community to the district’s shared culture and history.
Throughout this month-long cele...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)