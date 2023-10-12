Local residents named to dean's list at Biola University

LA MIRADA – Approximately 1,500 students were named to the Biola University dean’s list in spring 2022. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

The following local residents were named to the dean’s list, including Noah Bedard of Fallbrook, majoring in political science and Annika Petersen of Bonsall, majoring in Bible, Theology and Ministry.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s dean’s list is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance...