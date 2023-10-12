Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Local residents named to dean's list at Biola University

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/12/2023 at 9:26pm



LA MIRADA – Approximately 1,500 students were named to the Biola University dean’s list in spring 2022. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

The following local residents were named to the dean’s list, including Noah Bedard of Fallbrook, majoring in political science and Annika Petersen of Bonsall, majoring in Bible, Theology and Ministry.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s dean’s list is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023