County and court officials preview start of new CARE Act program

Cassie N. Saunders

San Diego County Communications Office

San Diego County and Court officials outlined plans Wednesday, Oct. 4, for the launch next week of the Community Assistance, Recovery & Empowerment Act program to help severely impaired people living with untreated schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders.

Starting Sunday, Oct. 1, the county will be one of seven pilot counties in the state to get an early start on implementing the CARE Act program. It will do so in collaboration with the Superior Court, the Public Defender, legal advocacy, contracted service providers and communit...