San Diego Humane Society offers free microchips during October

Lost animals can be returned faster if they have microchips that identify their owners' contact information. Village News/San Diego Humane Society photo

SAN DIEGO – Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holidays are close on the horizon. While these are times of celebration for humans, pets can experience stress and run away from home when loud noises cause them to flee and doors are frequently opening to let guests in.

To protect furry family members and help them return home if they become lost, San Diego Humane Society is offering free microchips and registration all October through their "Chip n' Treat" campaign at shelter vaccine clinics.

"Chip n' Treat" free microchipping clinics will take place through Tuesday, Oct. 31, in...