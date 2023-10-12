Fallbrook Students of the Month bring it

Recipients of this month's Fallbrook Union High School District "Student of the Month" award are. from left,: Dacey Bender, Abby Petersen, Cassandra Rivero and Gladys Tornero. Village News/Christine Eastman photo

Christine Eastman

Special to the Village News

North Coast Church once again hosted the Fallbrook Union School District's Student of the Month celebration on Thursday, Oct. 5. The proud recipients this month were Fallbrook High students Dacey Bender, Abby Petersen, Cassandra Rivero and Oasis student Gladys Tornero.

Each of these students not only excel academically, but it's their passion for their families and community that make them stand out above and beyond. Not that it's easy to land a 4.0+ GPA, which they all have, but they also are so involved in sports, service and family that one...