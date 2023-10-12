Legionnaires gaining volleyball skills

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School’s girls volleyball team had a 1-12 record and the Legionnaires were 0-4 in Sierra League play after a 25‑12, 25-19, 25-5 league loss Oct. 4 on the road against River Valley Charter School, but Bonsall coach Jessica Kaller isn’t disappointed with her team.

“I love the girls’ great energy, great effort,” Kaller said. “I’m happy with where we’re at. I wish we had a little more time to practice.”

Bonsall was winless in 2022. Kaller, who played volleyball and basketball at Temecula Valley High School and was also on the Ca...