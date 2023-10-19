Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

NCFPD contracts with Howells Government Relations for federal advocacy services

 
Last updated 10/19/2023 at 5:02pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District will be contracting with Howells Government Relations to provide federal advocacy support services.

The contract was approved on a 5-0 NCFPD board vote Tuesday, Sept. 26. Howells Government Relations will be paid a $7,500 monthly retainer along with reasonable expenses to represent the fire district.

“That was a big deal,” NCFPD fire Chief Keith McReynolds said.

In August 2022, the NCFPD board approved a contract with Hoch Consulting for services to identify potential grant opportunities.

“Our hope is tha...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

