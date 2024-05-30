SDG&E work continues along South Mission Road, June 1

FALLBROOK – San Diego Gas & Electric advises that Winter Haven Road and Havencrest Drive will be reduced to a single lane between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., June 1.

Traffic control will be in place to assist drivers through the work area. The lane closures are necessary for crews to safely install new overhead power lines. The work is part of SDG&E’s efforts to help reduce the risk of wildfires by replacing wood power poles with taller, fire-resistant steel poles.

Submitted by San Diego Gas & Electric.