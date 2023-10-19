Theater Talk
Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to The Village News
Wow, there is a lot of entertainment this month. You will want to grab your calendar to book seats for these upcoming shows like "Spiderman." It's only here for one night Saturday, Nov. 4, at Broadway San Diego, and it's playing at the San Diego Civic Theatre downtown at 3651 Fourth Street, followed by "Mama Mia" opening Tuesday, Nov. 7. Remember to buy parking at the Wells Fargo Bank building just a few blocks away. For more information, visit http://www.broadwaysd.com.
Opera lovers can enjoy Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" c...
