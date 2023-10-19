Theater Talk

Natasha Harris plays Jane Eyre with Manny Fernandes as Rochester in the world premiere of the newly adapted "Jane Eyre, A Ghost Story" by David McFadzean. Set in the 1920's, the play opens Sunday, Nov. 12, at Lambs Players in Coronado. Village News/JT MacMillan photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Wow, there is a lot of entertainment this month. You will want to grab your calendar to book seats for these upcoming shows like "Spiderman." It's only here for one night Saturday, Nov. 4, at Broadway San Diego, and it's playing at the San Diego Civic Theatre downtown at 3651 Fourth Street, followed by "Mama Mia" opening Tuesday, Nov. 7. Remember to buy parking at the Wells Fargo Bank building just a few blocks away. For more information, visit http://www.broadwaysd.com.

Opera lovers can enjoy Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" c...